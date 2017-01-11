BRIEF-GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
* GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
Jan 11 Zais Group Holdings Inc
* d.Quant Special Opportunities Fund's Neil Ramsey says approached Zais Group Holdings to discuss potential strategic alternatives available to the co - SEC filing
* d.Quant Special Opportunities Fund's Neil Ramsey owns 69 percent stake in Zais Group Holdings as of Dec 28, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2jwk0s7 Further company coverage:
* GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Globe Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.
Jan 24 DexKo Global Inc, the world's largest manufacturer of recreational trailer components, is exploring a sale that could value the company at as much as $1.6 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.