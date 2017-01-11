Jan 11 Tarczynski SA :

* Signs c. 80 million zloty ($19.2 million) net 12-month deal with Jeromino Martins Polska SA for delivery of the company's products

* Its the continuation of the company's cooperation with Jeromino Martins Polska since Sept. 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1746 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)