UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 11 Tarczynski SA :
* Signs c. 80 million zloty ($19.2 million) net 12-month deal with Jeromino Martins Polska SA for delivery of the company's products
* Its the continuation of the company's cooperation with Jeromino Martins Polska since Sept. 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1746 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources