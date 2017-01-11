BRIEF-Centerra Gold hedges portion of 2017 copper production
* Centerra Gold Inc says has no plans to hedge any of unstreamed gold production from mount milligan
Jan 11 GE Oil & Gas:
* GE announces Transocean performance-based service agreement
* Announced a new contractual service agreement (CSA), valued at approximately $180 million, with Transocean
* GE to provide condition-based monitoring, maintenance services for pressure control equipment on 7 of Transocean'S rigs over next 10-12 yrs Further company coverage:
* GARTNER - CO AND ITS UNITS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT AMONG GARTNER, OTHER LOAN PARTIES PARTY THERETO, LENDERS PARTY THERETO AND JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.
* On January 18, 2017 co, unit entered into a series of agreements - SEC filing