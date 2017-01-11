BT warning, poor earnings weigh on European shares; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)
Jan 11 Inficon Holding AG :
* Expects according to preliminary and not yet audited figures for full year 2016 sales of $310 million (prior year $278.7 million) and an operating income of $50 million (prior year $39.8 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Generali jumps on takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)
* Completion of transaction to acquire 100 percent of shares in Heptagon and related capital increase of 11,011,281 new shares from authorized capital
* Successful first issuance of a 100 million Swiss franc ($100.02 million) fixed-interest bond by Zug Estates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9998 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)