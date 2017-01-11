Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 11 Nikkei -
* Obic Co Ltd is likely to hike its annual dividend by 5 yen per share for fiscal 2016, anticipating a record profit for the year ending in March - Nikkei
* Obic Co Ltd's pretax profit for the April-December period is projected at just over 23 billion yen ($197 million), up 4% on the year - Nikkei
* Obic is expected to maintain FY 2016 guidance when it announces its three-quarter results Jan. 27 - Nikkei
* Obic Co Ltd's sales rose 4% to roughly 45 billion yen, according to projections for the April-December period - Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2iGycyQ) Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)