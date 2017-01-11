BRIEF-Communications Systems to close its Costa Rica facility
Jan 11 Medovex Corp :
* Medovex Corporation enters into international distribution agreement with AlfaMed s.r.l., Italy
* AlfaMed s.r.l. is expected to provide sales, marketing and distribution services for launch of Denervex system
* Denervex is not yet CE marked or FDA cleared and is not yet commercially available
* Agreement covers distribution of Co's Denervex system throughout Italy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Costa Rica facility employs approximately 113 employees
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 24 Judges in Delaware and Canada approved on Tuesday a plan to pay more than $7 billion to creditors of Nortel Networks, ending years of litigation over the former telecommunications company that filed for bankruptcy in 2009.
* Employment agreement with Nestor Cano provides for an annual base salary of $1.3 million - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2jWHk5X] Further company coverage: