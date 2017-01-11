BRIEF-TRIUMPH AWARDED $52 MLN CONTRACT FROM ROLLS ROYCE FOR TRENT XWB ENGINE COMPONENTS
Jan 11 (Reuters) -
* Lockheed Martin Corp tells CNBC it understands president-elect Trump's "concerns" with F35 program, has committed to drive down cost
* Announces changes to its board of directors and record date and meeting date for 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
* On Jan 18, unit entered into purchase and sale agreement with Samson Exploration for total purchase price of $705.0 million - SEC filing