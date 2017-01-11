Jan 11 SDX Energy Inc :

* Notes recent media speculation concerning a potential acquisition and material equity fundraising

* Has entered into non-binding heads of terms with circle oil for acquisition of circle oil's Egyptian and Moroccan businesses

* Hot has a 30 day exclusivity period

* Acquisition is subject to completion of due diligence, compliance with all regulatory requirements and conclusion of an equity fundraising

* Can be no guarantee that acquisition or equity fundraising will proceed