Plains All American Pipeline to buy gathering system in Permian Basin
Jan 24 Plains All American Pipeline LP said on Tuesday it bought a crude oil gathering system in the Permian Basin for about $1.2 billion.
Jan 11 SDX Energy Inc :
* Notes recent media speculation concerning a potential acquisition and material equity fundraising
* Has entered into non-binding heads of terms with circle oil for acquisition of circle oil's Egyptian and Moroccan businesses
* Hot has a 30 day exclusivity period
* Acquisition is subject to completion of due diligence, compliance with all regulatory requirements and conclusion of an equity fundraising
* Can be no guarantee that acquisition or equity fundraising will proceed
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
* proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco - accelerated bookbuild to raise approximately $40 million