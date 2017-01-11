BRIEF-Communications Systems to close its Costa Rica facility
* Says Costa Rica facility employs approximately 113 employees
Jan 11 Marsh & McLennan Companies:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 24 Judges in Delaware and Canada approved on Tuesday a plan to pay more than $7 billion to creditors of Nortel Networks, ending years of litigation over the former telecommunications company that filed for bankruptcy in 2009.
* Employment agreement with Nestor Cano provides for an annual base salary of $1.3 million - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2jWHk5X] Further company coverage: