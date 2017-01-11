BRIEF-TRIUMPH AWARDED $52 MLN CONTRACT FROM ROLLS ROYCE FOR TRENT XWB ENGINE COMPONENTS
* TRIUMPH AWARDED $52 MILLION CONTRACT FROM ROLLS ROYCE FOR TRENT XWB ENGINE COMPONENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 11 Allergan Chairman and CEO Brent Saunders:
* Says "Allergan is aligned with the priorities of the incoming Trump administration"
* Says "we want to create more jobs in the United States to fuel the U.S. economy" Further company coverage:
* Announces changes to its board of directors and record date and meeting date for 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
* On Jan 18, unit entered into purchase and sale agreement with Samson Exploration for total purchase price of $705.0 million - SEC filing