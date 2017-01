Jan 12 Comvita Ltd

* Comvita to realise nz$30m from us transactions

* Sold its medihoney brand and related intellectual property and goodwill to its long term US partner Derma Sciences, Inc in a comprehensive transaction

* Proceeds will initially be applied to debt reduction and then for funding strategic initiatives and potential acquisitions

* Medihoney transaction will be unaffected by Derma Sciences acquisition by Integra