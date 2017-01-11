Jan 11 Marathon Petroleum Corp :

* John fox of markwest hydrocarbon, issues open letter to board of marathon petroleum corp against mpc's proposed jan 3, 2017 plan and offers new plan

* John fox - there are fundamental flaws and too many questions with mpc's january 3, 2017 plan

* John fox - asking marathon's board "to consider an immediate incentive distribution rights elimination plan at a fair and transparent price"