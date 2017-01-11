Jan 12 Xped Ltd

* Agreement signed with Arcadyan-xpe.ax

* Mou signed with Arcadyan for licensing of Xped technologies

* Further agreement to be signed to incorporate xped technologies into arcadyan devices and gateways

* Arcadyan will have option to license directly from Xped at pricing or participate in revenue sharing agreement if they introduce customers to Xped