BRIEF-McDermott awarded offshore EPCI contract from Saudi Aramco
* McDermott -contract from Saudi Aramco for engineering, procurement, construction installation services in Safaniya, Zuluf fields offshore Saudi Arabia
Jan 12 Orthocell Ltd
* Orthocell announces collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Innovation
* Announced a research collaboration agreement with Depuy Synthes Products, Inc., part of Johnson & Johnson family of companies
* Deal for for its ortho-ati stem cell approach for regeneration of degenerate tendons and ligaments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McDermott -contract from Saudi Aramco for engineering, procurement, construction installation services in Safaniya, Zuluf fields offshore Saudi Arabia
* First commonwealth announces record net income for fourth quarter and full-year 2016; declares increased quarterly dividend
* State Street Corp says on an operating-basis, fourth-quarter 2016 EPS was $1.48