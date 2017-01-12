UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 12 Woolworths Holdings Limited :
* Group sales for first 26 weeks of 2017 financial year increased by 6.7 pct compared to prior year.
* Woolworths financial services debtors' book reflected year-on-year growth of 2.3 pct at end of december 2016
* Woolworths clothing and general merchandise sales increased by 3.5 pct.
* For 26 weeks to dec. 25, sales in comparable stores grew by 1.2 pct and retail space grew by a net 2.9 pct.
* Sees heps for 26 week to dec 26 down between 2.5 pct to 7.5 pct to 234.5-247.2 cents per share
* Sees adjusted heps for 26 weeks to dec 25 down between 0 pct to 5.0 pct, to 238.3-250.8 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources