Jan 12 Woolworths Holdings Limited :

* Group sales for first 26 weeks of 2017 financial year increased by 6.7 pct compared to prior year.

* Woolworths financial services debtors' book reflected year-on-year growth of 2.3 pct at end of december 2016

* Woolworths clothing and general merchandise sales increased by 3.5 pct.

* For 26 weeks to dec. 25, sales in comparable stores grew by 1.2 pct and retail space grew by a net 2.9 pct.

* Sees heps for 26 week to dec 26 down between 2.5 pct to 7.5 pct to 234.5-247.2 cents per share

* Sees adjusted heps for 26 weeks to dec 25 down between 0 pct to 5.0 pct, to 238.3-250.8 cents per share