Jan 12 Booker Group Plc :

* Q3 group non tobacco sales rose by 4.8 pct with non tobacco like-for-likes up 5.1 pct.

* Q3 group tobacco sales declined by 1.3 pct with tobacco like-for-likes down 1.0 pct.

* Q3 total sales were up 2.9 pct and like-for-likes were up 3.2 pct.

* Remains on course to meet expectations for year ending 24 March 2017.

* Q3 internet sales increased by 10 pct to £333m