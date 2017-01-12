Jan 12 AO World Plc :

* Uk business continued to grow: AO.Com revenue increased by 10.3 pct year on year and our overall uk revenue by 8.9 pct,

* Q3 europe revenue for period was up 28.4 pct year on year,

* Overall group revenue was up 12.3 pct for quarter, year on year.

* Expect fy performance to fall within guidance previously given 1 but remain cautious about final quarter