Jan 12 John Menzies Plc

* Trading update

* Trading across group continues to meet board's expectations.

* Menzies aviation continues to trade well supported by continuing contract win and renewal momentum across network

* Acquisition of ASIG continues to progress to plan

* We are in advanced discussions with CMA and we expect to be able to complete deal in coming weeks