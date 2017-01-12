BRIEF-Meredith Q2 adjusted EPS $1.30 excluding items
* Meredith delivers record fiscal 2017 2nd quarter and 1st half results
Jan 12 John Menzies Plc
* Trading update
* Trading across group continues to meet board's expectations.
* Menzies aviation continues to trade well supported by continuing contract win and renewal momentum across network
* Acquisition of ASIG continues to progress to plan
* We are in advanced discussions with CMA and we expect to be able to complete deal in coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wipro Ltd exec says volatility in oil prices has created uncertainty in the E&U business
BERLIN, Jan 25 Germany's cabinet approved plans on Wednesday to introduce a highway toll for cars after resolving a dispute with the European Commission that had said the planned charge would discriminate against foreign drivers.