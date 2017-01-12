Jan 12 JD Sports Fashion Plc :

* Trading statement

* Positive trading has continued through second half of year

* Cumulative like for like store sales growth for 49 weeks to 7 january 2017 across all group fascias maintained

* Expects that headline profit before tax and exceptional items for current fy will exceed current consensus market expectations of 200 million pounds by up to 15 pct