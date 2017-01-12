Jan 12 Giglio Group SpA :

* Nautical Channel has signed an agreement with T-Mobile Netherlands

* The channel will be broadcasted on main IPTV and OTT platforms of T-Mobile Netherlands

* Agreement has a term of three years with effect from January 2017, it also provides for an automatic renewal at termination

* Nautical Channel is 100 pct owned by Giglio Group