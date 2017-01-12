BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharma's units plan to set up JV in Sweden
Jan 25 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
Jan 12 Aft Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* AFT Maxigesic license for Nordics with Wiefa
* Has licensed product line of its patented combination painkiller, Maxigesic, in nordic region to Weifa AS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shi Shaobin has discontinued to act as managing director of co
* Says it sees 2016 net profit up 15-30 percent from 534.9 million yuan ($77.75 million) a year ago