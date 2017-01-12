Jan 12 Malayan Banking Bhd

* Indonesian unit entered into shares purchase agreement with PT Reliance Capital Management on 11 Jan

* Deal to dipose units's interest in Wom Finance to RCM for 229.08 million RGT

* Deal not expected to have any material effect on EPS, net assets per share and gearing of maybank group for fy ending 31 December 2017