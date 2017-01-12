BRIEF-Salhia Real Estate says unit sells land in UK for 9.2 mln dinars
* Unit sells land in UK for 9.2 million dinars, co gains profit of 1.7 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2j4hXjg) Further company coverage:
Jan 12 Malayan Banking Bhd
* Indonesian unit entered into shares purchase agreement with PT Reliance Capital Management on 11 Jan
* Deal to dipose units's interest in Wom Finance to RCM for 229.08 million RGT
* Deal not expected to have any material effect on EPS, net assets per share and gearing of maybank group for fy ending 31 December 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2ifh5ry) Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Britain's financial watchdog published data on Wednesday in a bid to improve transparency in the general insurance market and help consumers assess whether products offer value for money.