* Hemfosa fastigheter ab (publ) publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on nasdaq stockholm
Jan 12 Aeon Thana Sinsap Thailand Pcl
* qtrly net profit 479.7 million bhat versus 549.7 million bhat; qtrly revenue 4.36 billion baht versus 4.44 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - Banco Santander is preparing to sell an inaugural senior non-preferred bond issue as early as this week as it starts to tackle an approximate 30bn issuance target over the next two years.
LONDON, Jan 25 The fast-growing financial technology sector presents potentially major "systemic risks" that need to be addressed by bank regulators around the world, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday.