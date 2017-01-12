UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 12 Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co
* Hella increases sales and earnings in first half year
* Consolidated sales increase to eur 3.2 billion euros: +2.4 percent after adjustment for currency and portfolio effects (reported +1.2 percent)
* Adjusted Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (adjusted EBIT) grow by 4.9 percent to 268 million euros
* Adjusted EBIT margin improves by 0.3 percentage points to 8.4 percent
* Full-Year sales and earnings guidance confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources