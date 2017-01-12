(Corrects currency conversion in the first bullet point)

Jan 12 Partners Group Holding AG :

* Reports gross client demand of 9.2 billion euros ($9.76 billion) and new investments of $11.7 billion in 2016

* Total AuM up 18 pct to 54.2 billion euros

* Guidance for 2017 gross client demand increases to 8-10 billion euros