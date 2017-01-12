Jan 12 Netgem SA :

* Reports Q4 revenue of 15.5 million euros ($16.44 million) versus 18.2 million euros a year ago

* With strong cash position, company believes it is well positioned to improve perspective in midterm by harnessing opportunities in the connected home space (FTTH), while maintaining dividend policy Source text: bit.ly/2iiEN1u Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9429 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)