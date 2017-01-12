Jan 12 Agrana Beteiligungs AG :

* Is exploring a cash capital increase from existing authorised capital, given appropriate market conditions

* Provided that principal shareholders waive subscription right and significant portion of existing Agrana shares directly held by Suedzucker are placed, free float of currently about 7 pct could be increased significantly to approximately 20 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)