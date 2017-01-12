UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse, pension manager USS in direct-lending finance JV
* Credit Suisse says expects more tie-ups to follow (Adds details on Credit Suisse stake, quote)
Jan 12 Savills Plc
* Group experienced a strong finish to year with completion of significant volumes of commercial and residential transactions in a number of our businesses around world
* Across group our less transactional businesses performed in line with our expectations and devaluation of sterling against major currencies
* Against backdrop of heightened uncertainty over global economic prospects, geopolitical risks and rising bond yields, we expect a tempering of strong transaction volumes of recent times in many markets.
* We retain our original expectations for 2017.
* In uk, we saw increased market share in commercial investment transactions, primarily as a result of post-referendum interest emanating from overseas.
* In addition, notwithstanding a slower december, our uk residential business performed rather better than anticipated, with top end of market showing similar currency-related drivers of investment activity from international buyers.
* Group now anticipates that underlying results for year to 31 december 2016 will be meaningfully ahead of our previous expectations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
* Credit Suisse says expects more tie-ups to follow (Adds details on Credit Suisse stake, quote)
MOSCOW, Jan 25 President Vladimir Putin told trading giant Glencore, Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, and Italian bank Intesa their businesses in Russia would be successful after they took part in the privatisation of a stake in Rosneft.
* Antofagasta sees lowers tax rate, Fresnillo sees higher taxes (Adds Fresnillo, analyst comments, updates shares)