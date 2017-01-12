Jan 12 Paysafe Group Plc

* Paysafe -expected to surpass $1 billion revenue milestone in FY 2016, FY revenue and adjusted EBITDA expected to be ahead of market consensus

* Expects FY 16 adjusted EBITDA to reach $300 million for first time

* Management remains confident about group's outlook for FY 17

* Expects to achieve low double-digit organic revenue growth in FY 17 from a base of 2016's record performance, while expecting to at least maintain adjusted EBITDA margins