UPDATE 1-Siemens to pick banks for blockbuster Healthineers listing - sources
* Goldman already looking after some IPO preparations - sources
Jan 12 Spire Healthcare Group Plc
* Provides following update for financial year 2016 and preliminary guidance for financial year 2017
* Expect group revenues for financial year ended 31 December 2016 of approximately 925 mln stg (2015: 885 mln stg)
* Expect group EBITDA of approximately 162 mln stg (2015: 160 mln stg)
* Because of delay ST Anthony's is expected to report an EBITDA loss of approximately 1.5 mln stg for financial year 2016 (2015: 5 mln stg EBITDA profit) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman already looking after some IPO preparations - sources
* Consortium consisting of General Electric Company, UGL-CH2M JV expects to file arbitration claims against JKC Australia LNG Pty
* Multi-year partnership with Boston Celtics; co to be team's first jersey patch partner beginning 2017-18 season;partnership terms not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: