Jan 12 Moss Bros Group Plc

* Like for like sales for first 23 weeks of second half were up 6.1 pct on last year.

* Total sales for 23 weeks to 7 January were 7.6 pct ahead of last year.

* Retail sales, including e-commerce comprised 90 pct of group revenue during 23 week period

* Overall, gross margins for half year to date improved by 1.4 pct on last year,

* Board remains very confident in outlook for full year.