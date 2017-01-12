UPDATE 1-Siemens to pick banks for blockbuster Healthineers listing - sources
* Goldman already looking after some IPO preparations - sources
Jan 12 Asit Biotech SA :
* Receives 6 million euros ($6.4 million) in funding from the Walloon government for the development of new drug candidates to treat food allergies Source text: bit.ly/2iJrEiR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9410 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Goldman already looking after some IPO preparations - sources
* Consortium consisting of General Electric Company, UGL-CH2M JV expects to file arbitration claims against JKC Australia LNG Pty
* Multi-year partnership with Boston Celtics; co to be team's first jersey patch partner beginning 2017-18 season;partnership terms not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: