BRIEF-Hudson Executive Capital Lp reports 5 percent stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp
Jan 12 China Merchants Land Ltd :
* On 27 December 2016, Nanjing Merchants Zhaosheng Property Development Limited obtained the land transfer confirmation
* Deal for total consideration of RMB1.02 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Huntington Bancshares Incorporated reports 2016 fourth quarter results including 19 pct increase in net income
* BOK Financial reports annual and quarterly earnings for 2016