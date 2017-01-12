Jan 12 CSE Global Limited -

* Acquisition Of 100% Of Gulf Coast Power & Control Of Louisiana, L.L.C.

* CSE W-Industries has entered into a sales and purchase agreement with Dewitt N. Poole, Brady C. Rutledge and Rutson Investments

* Deal to acquire 100% of Gulf Coast Power & Control Of Louisiana, L.L.C. For an initial cash consideration of US$4.85 Million