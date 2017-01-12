Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 12 CSE Global Limited -
* Acquisition Of 100% Of Gulf Coast Power & Control Of Louisiana, L.L.C.
* CSE W-Industries has entered into a sales and purchase agreement with Dewitt N. Poole, Brady C. Rutledge and Rutson Investments
* Deal to acquire 100% of Gulf Coast Power & Control Of Louisiana, L.L.C. For an initial cash consideration of US$4.85 Million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)