BRIEF-Hudson Executive Capital Lp reports 5 percent stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp
* Hudson Executive Capital Lp reports 5 percent stake in cabot Microelectronics Corp as of Jan 20 - sec filing
Jan 12 Kbr Inc
* KBR to continue delivering industrial maintenance services for international paper
* Revenue associated with contract is estimated to be over usd $40 million
* USD $40 million will be booked into backlog of unfulfilled orders for KBR's E&C business segment in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hudson Executive Capital Lp reports 5 percent stake in cabot Microelectronics Corp as of Jan 20 - sec filing
* Caladrius Biosciences announces addition of three clinical sites, including university of California, San Francisco, for the ongoing Phase 2 study of CLBS03 in T1D
* Says CFO Robert Chausse resigned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: