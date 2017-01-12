US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 as Trump and earnings fuel rally
* Indexes up: Dow 0.77 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.81 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Jan 12 Premier Gold Mines Ltd
* Premier announces 2016 highlights and 2017 production and cost guidance
* Quarterly gold production of 81,790 ounces and silver production of 97,991 ounces
* Sees 2017 consolidated production of between 125,000-135,000 ounces of gold and 325,000-350-000 ounces of silver
* Sees FY 2017 consolidated production of between 125,000-135,000 ounces of gold and 325,000-350-000 ounces of silver
* Gold production of 112,018 ounces for FY 2016
* Sees 2017 cash costs of between $580-$610 per ounce of gold
* Sees 2017 all-in sustaining costs of between $660-$690 per ounce of gold
* Production in 2017 is anticipated to be slightly weighted towards first-half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman already looking after some IPO preparations - sources
* Shares touch record high of $155.38 (Adds analyst comment, details from conf call, updates shares)