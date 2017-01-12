UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 12 Basware Oyj
* Expands cooperation with hotel chain in sweden by providing purchase to pay services
* Value of agreement is 1.4 million euros ($1.49 million) over four years
* Customer will be using services on Basware's flexible cloud-based Alusta platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9403 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources