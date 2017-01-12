Jan 12 Basware Oyj

* Expands cooperation with hotel chain in sweden by providing purchase to pay services

* Value of agreement is 1.4 million euros ($1.49 million) over four years

* Customer will be using services on Basware's flexible cloud-based Alusta platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9403 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)