BRIEF-Hudson Executive Capital Lp reports 5 percent stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp
* Hudson Executive Capital Lp reports 5 percent stake in cabot Microelectronics Corp as of Jan 20 - sec filing
Jan 12 CAE Inc :
* CAE wins more than C$1 billion in training services contracts with U.S. Army and royal canadian air force
* CAE - contract with U.S. Army is for one year with eight one-year options until 2026
* Caladrius Biosciences announces addition of three clinical sites, including university of California, San Francisco, for the ongoing Phase 2 study of CLBS03 in T1D
* Says CFO Robert Chausse resigned