Jan 12 Peak Resorts Inc :

* Peak resorts - on Jan 6, pursuant to terms of credit agreement, elected to convert $10 million that remained outstanding under credit agreement to term loan

* Peak Resorts Inc - note matures on january 6, 2020

* Peak Resorts - terms of term loan are evidenced by a promissory note in favor of royal banks of missouri in principal amount of $10 million, dated as of jan 6

* Peak Resorts Inc - amounts outstanding under note bear interest at prime rate plus 1.0% per annum