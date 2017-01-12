BRIEF-Uniqure appoints senior vice president of regulatory affairs
* Uniqure appoints Alexander Kuta as senior vice president of regulatory affairs
Jan 12 Peak Resorts Inc :
* Peak resorts - on Jan 6, pursuant to terms of credit agreement, elected to convert $10 million that remained outstanding under credit agreement to term loan
* Peak Resorts Inc - note matures on january 6, 2020
* Peak Resorts - terms of term loan are evidenced by a promissory note in favor of royal banks of missouri in principal amount of $10 million, dated as of jan 6
* Peak Resorts Inc - amounts outstanding under note bear interest at prime rate plus 1.0% per annum
NEW YORK, Jan 25 Opponents of two controversial oil pipelines face a long and difficult legal path if the U.S. government approves their construction, experts said after the Trump administration issued orders on Tuesday intended to advance the Keystone XL and Dakota Access projects.
HELSINKI, Jan 25 Finnair will become the first airline to allow travelers to pay for in-flight shopping and services with Chinese online payment app Alipay, the company said on Wednesday.