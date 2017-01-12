BRIEF-First Citizens Bancshares reports Q4 EPS $4.39
* First Citizens Bancshares reports earnings for fourth quarter 2016
Jan 12 Ping An Securities Group Holdings Ltd :
* Zhang Guodong has tendered his resignation as executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Citizens Bancshares reports earnings for fourth quarter 2016
* Based on preliminary consolidated results, group profit before tax for 2016 fiscal year is expected to amount to almost 1 million Swiss francs ($1.00 million)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A.'s (Millennium bcp) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb-'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The affirmation follows the bank's announcement on 9 January that it intends to raise EUR1.33bn capital through a rights i