BRIEF-Unisys launches advanced cyber resilience service
* Unisys launches advanced cyber resilience service to help clients avoid incidents and maintain normal operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 12 Triton Holding Pcl :
* Strega has already signed in construction for fuel pipeline transportation contract with FPT with total contract value of 3.30 billion baht Source text: (bit.ly/2jHqBnV) Further company coverage:
* Unisys launches advanced cyber resilience service to help clients avoid incidents and maintain normal operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Godaddy launches Godaddy Gocentral - helps people build an audience and achieve results for their ideas online Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tribune Media Co - Tribune Media's board of directors will conduct a search working with Korn Ferry to identify a new CEO.