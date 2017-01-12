Jan 12 PNM Resources Inc

* PNM Resources Inc - expected to affirm company's 2016 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.60 to $1.65 per diluted share

* PNM Resources Inc sees 2017 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.77 to $1.87 per diluted share

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S