BRIEF-Freeport-McMoran reports Q4 and year ended Dec 31, 2016 results
* Freeport-McMoran reports fourth-quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 results
Jan 12 Genesis Energy Lp
* Genesis Energy, L.P. increases quarterly distribution
* Genesis Energy LP - it will pay a regular quarterly distribution of $0.71 per common unit for quarter ended December 31, 2016.
* Genesis Energy LP - distribution represents an increase of approximately 8.4 pct over Q4 2015 quarterly distribution
* Positive topline results of large phase 3 trial show Eisai's lenvatinib meets primary endpoint in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma
* Abbvie initiates phase 2 clinical trial programs for ABBV-8e12, an investigational anti-tau antibody, in early alzheimer's disease and progressive supranuclear palsy