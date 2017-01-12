BRIEF-Select Sands acquires 457 acres near Sandtown Project, Northeast Arksansas
Jan 12 Dariohealth Corp
* On Jan 9, co commenced private placement offering of up to $5.1 million of co's securities, consisting of up to 1.8 million shares
* O2micro reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
* Integra Lifesciences commences previously announced cash tender offer to acquire Derma Sciences, Inc.