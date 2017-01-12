Jan 12 Aurico Metals Inc.

* Aurico Metals provides update on Kemess underground project environmental assessment process

* On January 11, draft assessment report and conditions were made available on website of BC Environmental Assessment Office

* Draft assessment report concludes that Kemess underground project would not result in significant adverse effects

* Company expects a final decision regarding issuance of an EA certificate around end of Q1 of 2017