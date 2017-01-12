BRIEF-China Success Finance Group says Success Guarantee entered into JV agreement
* Success Guarantee entered into JV agreement with Shengshi Success Investment
Jan 12 Workforce Holdings Ltd :
* Has entered into a sale of shares agreement to acquire entire issued share capital ("sale shares") of KBC Holdings Proprietary Limited
* Purchase from Graham Mark Emmett, Yireh Investment Trust and Tad Hartman Trust for a maximum total purchase consideration of 47 mln rand
* Effective date of acquisition is Jan.1 2017
* Anticipated that acquisition will give rise to cross selling opportunities within mining industry and other industries
* Acquisition is being funded out of existing cash facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Success Guarantee entered into JV agreement with Shengshi Success Investment
BOSTON, Jan 25 State Street Corp executives on Wednesday moved to soften the blow of losing $1 trillion in BlackRock assets to a rival by saying the move was not part of a broader trend.
MOSCOW, Jan 25 President Vladimir Putin told trading giant Glencore, Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, and Italian bank Intesa their businesses in Russia would be successful after they took part in the privatisation of a stake in Rosneft.