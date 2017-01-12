BRIEF-Positive topline results show Eisai's Lenvatinib meets primary endpoint
* Positive topline results of large phase 3 trial show Eisai's lenvatinib meets primary endpoint in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma
Jan 12 Smith & Nephew Plc
* Directorate change
* Directorate change

* Julie Brown, Chief Financial Officer, left company
* Abbvie initiates phase 2 clinical trial programs for ABBV-8e12, an investigational anti-tau antibody, in early alzheimer's disease and progressive supranuclear palsy
* Beigene initiates global Phase III trial of the BTK inhibitor BGB-3111 in Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia