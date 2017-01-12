Jan 12 Legend Power Systems Inc

* Legend plans to restate audited financial information for the year ended September 30, 2015

* Decision to restate followed review where Co found that a specific sales deal in fiscal 2015 did not meet revenue recognition criteria

* Material changes to be included in 2015 restatement will affect company's revenue, cost of goods sold, inventory

* Company's loss and comprehensive loss for that year by $0.35 million, from $2.54 million to $2.89 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: