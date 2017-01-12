BRIEF-Hua Yang's unit acquires shares in Magna Prima for 66.6 mln rgt
* Unit acquired 36 million ordinary shares in Magna Prima Berhad for a cash consideration of 66.6 million rgt Source text (http://bit.ly/2j3Z4x6) Further company coverage:
Jan 12 Union Bank of India Ltd
* Union Bank of India Ltd says B. Sreeneivasa Rao, deputy general manager has been appointed as chief financial officer (CFO) of the bank w.e.f January 12, 2017. Source text - (bit.ly/2igfjqo) Further company coverage:
MADRID, Jan 25 Banco Santander does not plan to relocate any of its employees at its British business due to Britain's planned exit from the European Union and the single market, Chairman Ana Botin said on Wednesday.
DUBAI, Jan 25 Dubai Islamic Bank is targeting loan growth of 10 to 15 percent for 2017, group Chief Executive Adnan Chilwan said on Wednesday on a conference call.