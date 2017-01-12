Jan 12 PPL Corp

* PPL Corp - Expects to reiterate its 2016 forecast of reported earnings of $2.55 to $2.70 per share

* PPL - Expects to reiterate forecast of ongoing earnings of $2.30 to $2.45 per share, as well as its 2017 earnings forecast of $2.05 to $2.25 per share

* PPL Corp - To reiterate compound annual earnings per share growth rate forecast of 5% to 6% from 2017 to 2020 - SEC filing

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S